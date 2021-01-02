Leisure Holidays will be few in 2021 and even fewer next year

Moving holidays and public holidays fall weakly into everyday life in the coming year.

Of the year The 2021 calendar offers very little holiday happiness, as “extra” holidays are really few this year. There could at best be ten moving holidays and public holidays that happen on weekdays, but this time there are only eight.

However, the beginning of the year is not the worst possible holiday year. It is not until the next year, 2022. There are only seven extra vacancies on its calendar.

“The worst is this seven-day year. It can’t get any worse. So the beginning of the year is not the worst, but 2022 will be even worse, ”says the special designer of the Almanac Office of the University of Helsinki. Asko Palviainen.

Talking about extra free can in itself be misleading, as they are not really extra. There are moving holidays and celebrations every year. Some of them always hit everyday life, some can be on a weekday or a weekend, depending on the year, Palviainen reminds.

Thus, at the beginning of the new year, one can only longingly look at past years. In 2018 and 2019, the maximum number of additional vacancies was ten, and in 2020 another nine.

And so moving holidays and celebrations take place this year: The start is going well, as New Year’s Day is Friday and Epiphany is Wednesday. Easter, as usual, always brings a free Friday and Monday.

May Day, on the other hand, is on Saturday, meaning no extra time off. After all, Thursday is always Thursday in May. That is when many working people will have the traditional opportunity to take a mini-summer holiday as early as May, when taking advantage of their arrears or hourly banks.

Likewise, Midsummer Eve is always a Friday. In the placement of Midsummer, however, attention is drawn to the fact that Midsummer’s Day is only June 26, when the equinox is much earlier, ie the 21st.

“Midsummer is celebrated on Saturday, June 20-26, which means it is now at the extreme end of this slide,” says Palviainen.

Midsummer after that, the next extra calendar leave can then be waited for almost half a year. Independence Day is Monday next year, so the wait will be rewarded with additional leave.

Christmas, on the other hand, is quickly over if you think about it from a free perspective.

“Christmas Eve is Friday. Christmas Day and Midsummer’s Day both coincide with the weekend, ie there will be a so-called short Christmas. A similar short Christmas will also come in 2022, ”says Palviainen.