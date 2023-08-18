El Floridita Restaurant

A little piece of Cuba in Spain.

Located in Torrevieja, in the heart of the Costa Blanca, El Floridita is a piece of Cuba in Spain.

This Caribbean archipelago has an undeniable gastronomic wealth. This food is influenced by indigenous African, Arab, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish cultures with the use of their typical spices and fresh meat, vegetables, fruits and fish that El Floridita brings in many cases.

Its menu is made up of always typical dishes such as authentic Cuban ropa vieja, arroz con pollo, Cuban black beans, fried cow, congrí or criolla picadillo, among others. All of them will make your palate savor authentic delights, transporting you from the center of Torrevieja to the very center of our sister Cuba and all without leaving Spain.

And of course you cannot stop finishing your menu without tasting its typical dessert where sugar cane, honey and fruits are essential elements. Like its well-known dulce de leche, rice pudding, flans, coconut candy or guava cakes, fruit is as important to Cubans as rice itself…

And all this seasoned in a place in the purest Cuban style, with Caribbean music and its spectacular most typical combinations. And accompanying its nights of shows and live music, with the best Cuban artists brought especially so that your summer nights become a most tropical paradise.

For all this and much more, be sure to visit us… We will delight each of your senses

More information:

Address: Master Stop 1, 03182 – Torrevieja, Spain

Reservation phone: 697 73 12 89

Schedule: Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Facebook: The Floridita

Karaoke room La Bolera

Karaoke is essential in summer on hot nights and Karaoke La Bolera is undoubtedly a unique place and synonymous with “fun and good vibes”. We have been in Guardamar del Segura for more than 40 years.

Here you can not only come to sing while you have a drink, a drink, a cocktail or the best cocktails; There are also arcade machines, billiards and a mini bowling alley so that the little ones in the house can also enjoy themselves. And here everyone is welcome.

In addition, there are many nights when more than one is encouraged not only to sing and play, but also to dance with us.

If you come to Guardamar, do not hesitate to say hello, we will gladly assist you and we will make your summer nights an endless party.

Antonio, its lifelong owner, a cheerful and very jovial person, who does not hesitate to accompany us every night tells us: “They won’t let me retire, this karaoke was the first in Guardamar and in many surrounding areas. Although I still feel very young inside, it’s time to take a well-deserved break from all these years of hard work and great nights of fun and I want to retire. So, much to my regret, I want to sell this business that has been running great every night, year-round, for more than 40 years now.”

And it is that Antonio has not missed a night in his karaoke bowling bar and to show the video that he attaches to us for this special where he goes out bowling.

So now you know, if you are thinking of having a good time in Guardamar, but you are also one of those entrepreneurs who wants to invest in a business with years of tradition and running every night of the year, with the best soundproofing in entertainment venues in the zone do not hesitate: «We want to be your oasis in these summer heat… Come visit us!».

More information:

Address: C/ Vicente Blasco Ibáñez 45-47 03140 – Guardamar del Segura

Phone: 966 725 528

Schedule: Open every day from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The Columns Restaurant

At Las Columnas what matters most to us is that during your visit you are as comfortable as possible and everything is perfect.

We take care of every detail of our dishes so that your gastronomic experience with us can never be forgotten.

Las Columnas is more than just a restaurant: Cosmopolitan, with a chic line, personalized and very professional service.

Mediterranean Views: An elegant, bright bar overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

Unbeatable location: At Las Columnas we have the best terrace on the entire Mediterranean coast so you can enjoy the good temperature and the best dishes

By far the best place in the area gastronomically speaking.

In our kitchen, at the hands of our best chefs, we create our best recipes so that you can enjoy a unique and unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Hey kitchen!

For this and many other reasons… Just come visit us and you will see for yourself.

More information:

Address: Av. de los Marineros, 23, 03182 Torrevieja, Alicante

Reservation phone: 965 71 23 98

Contact email: [email protected]

Sunset Estate

Enjoy your dream day or a unique gastronomic experience with your friends and family.

Finca Atardecer will allow you to shape your event in a unique way and in an enclave with a very special charm.

In this exclusive complex located in Catral (Alicante) we have top quality services and all the necessary facilities to live a perfect day.

In the words of our own chef Miguel Pérez: “I am my biggest gastronomic critic, I am always seeking in the most humble way to improve all my dishes, seeking to go a little further than what I had already achieved before.

I have been lucky enough to share kitchens with some of the most valued professionals, learning a lot from them. Now I seek to be the best of professionals, giving my best every day.

This is my dream and I fight every day in my kitchen for it. This has always been my authentic vocation and I enjoy it minute by minute feeling absolutely lucky”.

More information:

Address: Camino Almoradí, 87, 03158, Catral (Alicante)

Reservation phone: 747 465 119

Schedule: Friday and Saturday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sundays and holidays: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Web: https://fincaatardecer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]