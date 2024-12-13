«We want to announce that the professional trajectories of La Oreja de Van Gogh and Leire will follow separate paths. The decision has been hard and difficult, but it comes after a long time of reflection and deep conversations in which we have not managed to bring together our different ways of living as a group. A fascinating stage ends that we will all carry in our hearts and that has allowed us to enjoy the best profession in the world in a dream way. Thus, in this very cold way, and without farewell concerts, the professional relationship between the most successful Spanish pop group of the 21st century and its singer ended. Leire Martínez.

«The group has communicated what it has considered. I have not signed part of the statement. When I think I’m fine, I’ll tell you anything myself. But, at the moment, I don’t have much to say. Those were the few words that she wanted to dedicate to the media earthquake that was caused by the news of her departure (or expulsion, that will be known) from the band, last October.

Shortly after, the artist from San Sebastián gave more details in an interview with psychologist Andrea Vicente in the program ‘I stay with me’ on Mitele: «No matter what I say, many things are going to be understood. I think it is evident that if I do not sign a statement it is because I do not agree with it. Not with everything that is said, but I did not feel comfortable with that statement and I stated that I was not going to sign it. When you don’t reach understanding it’s sad. Our path has separated enough that there may be no turning back. On the other hand, I have not always known how to set limits or defend myself as I should.

It is rumored that the group tried to get closer to their former partner, Amaia Montero, proposing to give several concerts together in 2025, which made Leire Martínez feel ignored. This caused him to try to improve his contractual conditions within the group without success, which led to the breakup.









Last Tuesday, the singer began to drop more clothes at Spotify’s Equal charity gala, an event to support female talent in the music industry, which was also attended by other artists such as Aitana, Edurne, Vanesa Martín, Judeline, Lola Indigo , Leire Martínez, Mala Rodríguez, Mar Lucas, Naiara, Rozalén and Zahara. «It was not my war, it never has been and I have never been part of it. If there has been war, it belongs to others,” he said during his walk along the red carpet and the photocall of the event, where he also took the opportunity to wish “the best” to Amaia Montero and affirmed: “If she is great and calm, I am happy.” a lot”. He also left clues about his immediate future professionally: «I hope it is full of music and I will tell you everything there is. You have to weigh everything well, you have to think, you have to do things well. Music is my passion, my life. For me, music is home, it is family.

Three days have been enough to clear up the mystery: Leire Martínez starts her solo career with ‘Must! Productions’the record label and representation agency that works with Lola Índigo, María Pelae, Nia Correia, Paula Koops, Dani Fernández or Edurne. «We are happy to announce the addition of Leire to our family. Their talent, passion and work inspire us to continue seeking new horizons in the world of music. “We are ready to embark on this incredible journey together!” the company published on its Instagram profile this Thursday.

The first thing will be to record a single that lives up to expectations, which would be his second original song without La Oreja de Van Gogh, after his collaboration in 2014 with David DeMaría on ‘No te marches siempre’, the original soundtrack of the film ‘ Eight Basque surnames’ which was nominated for the 29th edition of the Goya Awards.

But first, Leire has surprised by giving a mini concert with Martin Urrutiafinalist for Operación Triunfo 2024 with whom he recorded a version of ‘Eskutitzak for the EITB Maratoia solidarity marathon. It was this Thursday at the Euskalduna Palace, where to everyone’s surprise, they started singing ‘Inmortal’, the song from Van Gogh’s La Oreja that Urrutia covered in OT a year ago with Ruslana.

“A year ago I sang this song in ‘OT’ with Ruslana and who was going to tell me that I was going to be here now singing it with Leire,” said the young singer from the stage of the event, in which other artists such as Iñigito Txapelpunk also performed. , Akerbeltz Erromeria, Oihan Vega, Maren, La Basu, Betto Snay, Travellin Brothers, Malmudena, XSakara, Xabi Aburruzaga and STR.