Leire Martínez takes a big step in her musical career. After her time in La Oreja de Van Gogh, a group in which she was the vocalist for 17 years, the singer has already made a decision regarding her future as a soloist.

The artist has signed with the record label Must Producciones, to which singers like Edurne, Nia Correia or Paula Koop belong, to begin composing and recording their new songs.

The first speculations about the relationship between Leire Martínez and the record label arose as a result of several publications that they made on their social networks during the night of December 10 at the charity ‘EQUAL’.

“Great equipment“they published in an Instagram story where the interpreter appeared in the middle of the snapshot, surrounded by her new coworkers.

Hours later, Must Producciones made his signing official. “We are happy to announce the addition of Leire to our family. Your talent, passion and work They inspire us to continue seeking new horizons in the world of music. “We are ready to embark on this incredible journey together!” they detailed in an Instagram post.

She has not yet commented on this move that will mean the beginning of a new era. However, her fans have expressed their excitement and congratulations to the artist through the comments. “Olé, olé and olé”, “You deserve it!” and “New music is coming”, are some of them.