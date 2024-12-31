Leire Martínez, from saying goodbye to La Oreja de Van Gogh to being a visible face at EITB and ringing bells in Euskadi

Most people know her for being the vocalist of the group La Oreja de Van Gogh until last October, but in Euskadi her role as a presenter, participant in television programs, and even actress is increasingly present. What has probably been one of the busiest years for Leire Martínez will end with her ringing the bell on Basque public television – in her case on ETB2, in Spanish – from the Plaza de España in Vitoria. As reported by the network, the singer will welcome 2025 together with journalists África Baeta and Egoitz Txurruka ‘Txurru’ while, on her Basque channel, ETB1, Ilaski Serrano and Julen Telleria will be in charge of presenting the chimes.

In recent months, Leire Martínez has often walked around the sets of the Basque network in Miramón (Donostia) to record, among other things, the musical program Ztanda, for which she has been a judge, to participate in programs such as RH, Gora Bihotzak! or Biba Zuek, the latter in Basque, since the one from Errenteria perfectly masters the language, and she has also been seen as presenter, among other galas, of the San Sebastián Tamborrada, of the Basque Cinema Gala at the Film Festival of San Sebastián and EITB Maratoia, the special program to raise funds for charitable causes that the chain carries out every year. “I have had many projects with EITB and I am very excited about new projects. I feel the excitement of a child on the eve of Three Kings’ Day,” says the singer in an interview on Gaztea (the music radio of the Basque public channel) in which she reviewed the year.

In that same interview, Martínez, who is given photographs of her year, recalls her work as presenter of the Tamborrada de San Sebastión, her last concert in Zaragoza as singer of La Oreja de Van Gogh and a recent photo session with which will be presented to “new projects”. “It is a new era that I welcome with great enthusiasm, I am in no hurry, but I ask for new projects. “I’m sure I’m going to do new things,” she says.

Regarding the concert in Zaragoza, in which the singer was visibly excited and after which the band announced in a statement on their social networks that their paths were separating, Leire maintains that she remembers it as a “very beautiful” moment. “Many things have been said and heard, but I have a nice memory of that moment,” confesses the singer, who has assured the Basque network that if there is news about her new projects, they will be the first to know.