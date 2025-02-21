Leire Martínezexvocalist of Van Gogh’s earit will be one of the stars of the Bigsound Festival, which will be held this summer in Valencia and Pontevedra. The announcement, made on Instagram, has made it clear that although it is no longer part of the popular Basque group will continue to be closely linked to him.

And Leire has announced his return to the great stages – he had already given some loose concert – with a wink to his previous group. While taking your solo career, for which you are working since the announcement of your break with LODV, you will continue to interpret the issues for which you filled stadiums and concert enclosures.

Proof of this is the song with which they have announced from the official account of the aforementioned festival the incorporation of Leire into his poster: Comets in heavena theme released in 2011 that Leire sang countless times next to his former teammates. In addition, to make it even clearer, from the festival they have indicated that “the usual songs will sing.”

In recent weeks, Leire has been advancing on his social networks that he is preparing “A disability”with photos in the study where you are finishing the production of your next work in music. In addition, he will also participate as a dubbing actress in an animated film.









Van Gogh’s ear, without a new singer

While the future of Leire Martínez is resolved, his little companions are still unveiled who is going to be his substitute. The most obvious option was to Amaia Monterothe predecessor of Leire and the first vocalist of the group, but although she herself has left some winks that could make think that she will return to her origins, she has not confirmed for now.