RB Leipzig wins a very combative top game against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. A magic goal by Nkunku decides the game. Leipzig remains second and increases its distance on the pursuers. Leverkusen slips to fourth place.
Goals: 1-0 Nkunku (51st)
The first half of the top game didn’t live up to what it promised. A goal by Sabitzer was withdrawn in the 13th minute because of offside. Correct decision by the referee team. Otherwise there was mainly organized defense on both sides.
Both teams tried to get deals with the fast wingers, but the similar style of play largely equalized each other. Attempts by Angelino and Adams went way past the gate. That should remain the only offensive highlights of the first half.
Referee Osmers left the players on a long leash, which made itself felt. Towards the end of half, there were several tough actions, all of which would have earned a card. Kampel could have been punished with red for a foul on Aranguiz. After Fosu-Mensah fouled Sörloth, there was also a tussle, for which no cards were distributed. The hardness increased noticeably. It was no longer a nice football game in the first half.
Both teams came out of the locker room with the plan to finally score with good football. Leipzig had the first good conclusion and that was right. In the 51st minute, Olmo crossed the edge of the penalty area to Nkunku. The Frenchman’s first shot was blocked, but then he lays the ball in front of himself in one motion, spins and hits it perfectly. Wirtz, Wendell and Tah can only watch the ball hit the net. Hradecky stretches in vain.
Both teams had woken up and now dared something offensively. Leipzig had better opportunities and wanted to improve. A shot from Sörloth from a half-right position only hit the post. Hradecky can defuse the margin from Olmo with a great reflex to the corner. The Norwegian in the storm made a good game and was always well involved in the front.
The only thing that Leipzig had to be chalked up to was that possession of the ball could not create any more chances to score. Leverkusen tried again and again with long guns, one of which could slip through. The final phase was marked by the running Leverkusen who now had to take the risk. At that point, Tah was the Werkself’s single player who was still behind. RB tried to get control but Bayer made it increasingly difficult.
The only thing that coach Peter Bosz’s team didn’t play out was the great chances of scoring. Despite the pressure, you couldn’t get into a senior position. It seemed like the ball was just being propelled forward with no plan. So you couldn’t get a point against an organized RB.
It was only in the 88th minute that the guests caused tremors in Leipzig. Alario crossed a strong cross in the penalty area from the right to Schick. He tries from six meters, but Gulacsi is right and can save with a brilliant save. Great deed of the RB goalkeeper. Then Tapsoba tried again from 25 meters. But Gulacsi was there again. Sabitzer missed the decision when he hit the crossbar with a free kick from 16 meters in the 94th minute.
In the end, Leipzig wins because they had a bit more will. After the weak first half you woke up earlier and Nkunku was there with a great one-off action. Leverkusen have to reproach themselves for having played too inefficiently offensively. The second half was a significant increase in performance from both teams and found the right winner in the end. It should also be noted that the referee Osmers almost slipped the game when he refrained from showing cards in the first section. Then he corrected his performance like the teams.