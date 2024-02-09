The round of 16 of the Champions League is here, and with them, the match that will be played in Leipzig, between the city team, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid. The Germans arrive in a somewhat questionable state, having not won at least 4 of the last 6 Bundesliga games played, while Real Madrid, controversies aside, has achieved 3 points in 5 of the last 6 games. The match promises to be intense, and for Leipzig it is very important to get ahead, since the return leg in Madrid promises to be a white hell.
Leipzig vs Real Madrid match information
City: Leipzig, Germany
Stadium: RB Arena
Date: Tuesday February 13
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar+ Champions League.
How can you watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
Star+.
How can you watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
Star+.
How can you watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Augsburg
|
to dispute
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
Defeat 5-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Leverkusen
|
Defeat 2-3
|
Bundesliga
|
Frankfurt
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
to dispute
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
Victorai 0-2
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
Victory 1-2
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
3-2 victory
|
The league
Leipzig: He has no suspensions or injuries for this Champions League match.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Alaba and Militao.
Leipzig: Gulasci, Henrichs, Klostermann, Orban, Raum, Dani Olmo, Kampl, Schlager, Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and Sesko.
Real Madrid: Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Brahim and Vinícius Júnior.
Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid. The German team is not at its best, while Real Madrid, an expert in this competition, has been able to overcome its injuries in an outstanding way and is playing incredible football.
