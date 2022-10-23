Real Madrid is sweet. They are still undefeated in LaLiga and in the Champions League and it doesn’t look like they are going to lose. They will arrive at this Champions League clash with the certainty of already being classified for the final phase of the Champions League, but they have not yet been assured. As outstanding news of the day we have that 4 years have passed since his debut with Real Madrid.
Date: Tuesday, October 25
Location: Leipzig
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico. 16:00 Argentina.
Channel: In Spain by Movistar Champions League. In Argentina by FOX Sports 3 Argentina and Star +. In Mexico by HBO Max.
LEIPZIG: 0 triumphs
REAL MADRID: 1 win
TIES: 0 draws
LEIPZIG: DDVV
REAL MADRID: VVVE
They are not having a good season in the Bundesliga. They are eighth in the standings with 16 points, 7 behind Union Berlin, who is leading the table. In the last game Werner was left out of the squad but is expected to make it to the match. If Shakhtar beat Celtic and they lost, it would be very difficult to pass.
Goalie: blaswich
Defenses: Raum, Gvardiol, Orban, Henrichs
Media: Schlager, Kampl, Forsberg
Forwards: Werner, Nkunku, Szoboszlai
They are intractable. They are still undefeated after 16 games, no team has been able to beat them and it doesn’t look like Leipzig are going to do it. They will arrive at the game with Benzema out. With the pass to the round of 16 already certified, Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy
Media: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde
Forwards: Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid. Madrid is fitting in almost every game and playing away from home, it would be normal for Leipzig, which is in need, to come out from minute 1 to push.
