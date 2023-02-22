Leipzig vs. Manchester City, live: follow the minute by minute in the Champions League

defeated by him leipzig in the group stage last season, Manchester City should not be too confident in the field of the German club on Wednesday.

If in the 2021-2022 edition, the first confrontation had clearly ended in favor of City in Manchester (6-3), RB’s French striker Christopher Nkunku had shone, scoring a hat-trick.

In the second game, the Germans had prevailed in Leipzig 2-1, in a duel with nothing at stake for the English, already classified. City, which was later reinforced with the arrival of the Norwegian star Erling Haalandwill compete against Nkunku, who returns this weekend after a three-month absence.

Injured in his left knee and deprived of the World Cup in Qatar, the Frenchman played twenty minutes against Wolfsburg and offered a decisive pass to Konrad Laimer for the second goal (3-0).

