I.In Leipzig, violent riots broke out during a spontaneous demonstration against the eviction of an occupied house on Friday evening. According to eyewitness reports, police officers were thrown from a group of around 100 masked people with cobblestones and firecrackers. In some cases, garbage cans were also set on fire, and several trams were forced to stop by barricades on the tracks. The police used tear gas.

Violent riots broke out in the city on Thursday, in which several police officers were injured. The background is the evacuation of an occupied house in the east of Leipzig.

Over the entire weekend there is a threat of further unrest in Leipzig in the course of the house eviction. Various groups have called for events on the subject of gentrification, urban warfare, networking, liberation from capitalism and capital until Sunday in the left-wing alternative district of Connewitz.