Successful with a 2-0 Leipzig a good start to the new edition of the Champions League. Basaksehir Istanbul ultimately did not have enough to oppose the hosts. Meanwhile, Angeliño is developing into a goalscorer on duty.
Julian Nagelsmann will be satisfied with the result. The style of play did not necessarily flatter the Leipzig coach. “I’m not entirely satisfied with the way we won. We played a lot of games in our bones, some of us looked a bit tired. The start was really strong, after that it was a bit tough,” said the coach after the game Sports buzzer quoted.
“We wouldn’t have got more points for a nice game, but we would have had to convert one or two counterattacks to 3-0 up to the 60th minute. Upamecano didn’t have to complain about yellow-red, we were a little lucky. ” But the bottom line is that it is a result that can be built upon.
The match winner was again the Spaniard Angeliño. With a brace, he increased his amazing goalscoring rate from the last few games. “We tried a few things in the league and applied them here today. It turned out to be a successful concept. We just have to adapt our tactics. I didn’t know that coach Nagelsmann expected five or six goals from me, that’s a lot. But it’s already going in the right direction and hopefully I can do a few more. “
Ultimately, the changeover worked, especially in the first half, as Marcel Halstenberg finally states. “We got three points, that’s what we set out to do. Our game wasn’t great, it can be better. But then we have to clean our mouths and look to Saturday and the next opponent. That was a kind of work victory today. We could definitely have scored more goals, but we were pretty good and didn’t allow much. We can go on like this. “
The opponents from Turkey paid their respects to the hosts, but also mourned the missed opportunities. “Leipzig are playing very well. But we held up well after the 2-0 win, put pressure on ourselves and created opportunities. With a goal it could have been exciting,” said Berkay Özcan.
His coach also proposes a similar line: “Congratulations to RB Leipzig. Unfortunately I can say that we didn’t play that well in the first 15-20 minutes. We knew that it would not be easy to play against Leipzig. But we were better in the second half, we tried to accept the game better. Unfortunately, it still wasn’t enough to win. ”The players and coaches have seldom been so in agreement.
There was also a lot going on online at the start of the Champions League. Some users were concerned with which opponent one now finds more likable. The sometimes poor performance was also an issue. Only one player continued to get away with much praise.
There was also special praise for him DAZNExperts Sandro Wagner. Often smiled at as a footballer, he was able to collect some plus points with his football knowledge and assessments.
