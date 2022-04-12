Semi-finals goal, we start from 1-1 of the first leg. In their own stadium, the Nerazzurri have never been defeated in the Europa League

Atalanta is aiming for the semifinals of the Europa League. First we have to overcome the obstacle Leipzig: on Thursday on the pitch at the Gewiss Stadium. The first leg at the Red Bull Arena ended 1-1: Muriel and Zappacosta on the net with an own goal. La Dea did not reach the penultimate act of a European competition from 1987-88 in the Cup Winners’ Cup, when he was in Serie B, and on the bench was Mondonico. The last time the German club reached the semifinals was in the Champions League in 2019-20, then eliminated by PSG.

LATEST RESULTS – Atalanta is back from the knockout in the league against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium: two goals from Traore and a goal from Muriel in the 93rd minute. The defeat caused Gasperini’s team to slide in the standings, now eighth with 51 points. The first useful place for the Europe area is the sixth occupied by Lazio with 55. In the last three outings the Goddess has remedied two defeats and only one draw, the last victory came on March 20 against Bologna (0-1, goal by Cissé). Leipzig are having a great time and have lined up 14 consecutive useful results between the Bundesliga and the Europa League. German’s men beat their opponents 3-0 last weekend against Hoffenheim. Now Forsberg and his teammates are fourth in the standings with 51 points. See also Tennis, in the bad: player suspended for match fixing

PREVIOUS – Atalanta and Leipzig met for the first time in the first leg at the Red Bull Arena. The numbers are all on the side of the Goddess. The Bergamo club has never lost a home match in the Europa League in 11 previous games (7 wins, 4 draws), three of which against German teams: 1-0 win against Cologne in ’90, 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and 3-2 success with Bayer Leverkusen last month. With four wins and one draw, Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five European matches and have not done better since February-August 2018, when they reached seven. Tedesco’s men have also achieved two wins in their last two away matches (5-0 against Club Brugge in the Champions League and 3-1 against Real Sociedad in the Europa League). The Germans have never won three consecutive away games in European competition. Always on target in the last nine total matches, the balance of the matches against Italian teams is in balance: before the 1-1 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig had obtained a victory and suffered a knockout against Napoli in the round of 32 of the 2017 Europa League / 18. See also Facing the "nightmare" of Barcelona .. the draw put him in front of the most difficult opponent

