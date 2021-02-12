RB Leipzig could the Anger of the fans on the Departure of Dayot Upamecano not only mitigate with the 2-1 win against Augsburg on Friday evening: After the end of the game, the club announced the firm commitment of top performer Angeliño.
The long-awaited firm commitment of the 24-year-old left-back is now fixed. According to the association, the association made use of a purchase option, which allegedly amounts to 18 million euros. Angeliño, who was previously under contract with Manchester City, is now ending his year-long life on loan.
In the official press release, head coach Julian Nagelsmann raved about his protégé: “Angeliño is an extremely good player who is very important for our game. Angel played an important role for us from the beginning and is in him – although he is already extreme has developed well and quickly – much more. He constantly wants to re-explore his fields of development and that is extremely impressive. “
Angeliño can show 25 goals in 46 competitive games in the dress of RB Leipzig – not bad for a player who has to deal with the defensive a lot on the outside. His new contract runs until 2025.