Leipzig – Real Madrid, live | The match begins with the whites looking for victory away from home

Real Madrid visits RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The whites will seek to get a good result from Germany, which will help them close the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on Jude Bellingham, the merengue team's top scorer this season, but Brahim Díaz has proven to be a good option to make up for the loss of the English midfielder. The Madrid defense will have to contain Benjamin Sesko, Leipzig's main threat, this Tuesday.

0 Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Xavi Simons, Dani Olmo, Benjamin Henrichs, Xavier Schlager, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko 0 Andriy Lunin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goals Referee Irfan Peljto

Go to start Goal disallowed against Leipzig Goal disallowed against Leipzig due to offside. See also Carvajal, out for a month due to an injury to the soleus of his left leg Start of match Leipzig gets the ball rolling. The game begins in eastern Germany. The teams take the field The 22 initial protagonists take the field. The match is about to start. Special match for Rodrygo Rodrygo will play his 200th game tonight with the Real Madrid shirt. So far, the Brazilian winger has scored 50 goals and 36 assists for the whites. Real Madrid Lineup This is Carlo Ancelotti's eleven: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Brahim; Rodrygo and Vinicius. Leipzig Lineup This is Marco Rose's eleven for tonight: Gulácsi; Henrichs, Simakan, Klostermann, Orbán, Raum; Schlager, Simons, Olmo; Sesko and Openda. Welcome to the live Welcome to the live match between Leipzig and Real Madrid, a match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

