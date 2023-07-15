The Leipzig Quarterback AG – actually a real estate developer – is investing 4.2 billion euros in 4.8 gigawatts of solar systems. That’s more power than the three nuclear power plants that just shut down.

The photovoltaic systems are being developed, among other things, as tenant electricity and house electricity models on more than 2,500 roofs of large residential property owners Image: Ullstein

Wowing to rising interest rates, high costs and general reluctance on the part of builders, real estate developers can hardly win a flowerpot on the traditional markets. They are therefore shifting to related business areas for which there is still a lot of public money and more and more private money available, such as construction projects for renewable energies.

In the first half of the year, there was “a real state of shock for so-called larger package deals in the traditional markets, which is only slowly resolving and will last at least until the end of 2024,” says Gabriel Khoditzki, CEO of the real estate data analyst PREA. “Against this background, some developers are turning towards energy development, especially for solar projects and wind farms.”