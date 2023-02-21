The Cityzens immediately try to close the accounts. And Haaland has an average of one goal every hour against the Germans

The assault on the great obsession. Manchester City resumes its journey in the Champions League and aims directly at the most coveted goal and which is missing in the Cityzens palmares. But beware of the German loose cannon, who dreams of overturning the predictions of the day before.

THE PREDICTION — City favorite at home to Leipzig. An abyss between the two roses, with Haaland looking for heavy goals also in the Champions League, after breaking down record after record in the first months of the Premier League. Not only that: the Norwegian, when he wore the Borussia Dortmund shirt, scored an average of one goal every 60 minutes against Leipzig. Consequently, the attacker’s feeling with his opponents and the overall strength of Guardiola’s men light up the 2+Over 1.5 combo on the blackboards which is worth 2.05 on Sisal and bet365, with PokerStars Sport at 2.00. See also NBA: hard image, this was the first big brawl of the season, video

THE 1X2 ODDS — The English are favorites on German soil: on all betting sites the price of the 2 mark drops significantly. A City victory pays 1.82 on Starcasinò Bet and Sportbet. In the wake of NetBet, Betfair and Better at 1.80. The draw is between 3.85 for Novibet and 3.70 for Goldbet, with the 1 mark going up to 4.50 on bet365 and Sisal. Let’s move on to the goals: the Over 2.5 is in favor of the forecast at 1.75 on Sportbet and Pokerstars Sport, with the Under 2.5 rising up to 2.18 on Starcasinò Bet and 2.15 on Betfair.

At least one network on each side is between 1.67 for bet365 and 1.52 for Planetwin. Underdog No-Goal, at 2.35 on Better, with Novibet at 2.33. Finally, a look at the First Goalkeeper. In Leipzig all eyes are on Christopher Nkunku who shines at 8.50 on Starcasinò Bet, with Timo Werner at 10.00 on Sisal. Among Guardiola’s men, the favorite is obviously Erling Haaland, whose odds drop to 3.70 on Starcasino bet. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are also at 10.00: the Algerian on Sisal and the English talent on bet365. See also Luis Enrique revolutionizes the current panorama with his ''Streamings'': is the end of journalism coming?

THE LATEST RESULTS — Marco Rose guided the hosts to qualification in group F. Second place for the red and white with 12 points, behind Real Madrid first with 13. The Germans lost the first two matchdays, to then slip into four wins in a row: 13 goals scored and nine passive. In the Bundesliga, Leipzig are fifth on 39 points, four behind the top trio. Werner and co returned to success on Saturday, after 180 minutes without making a full haul. City dominated in the group stage, finishing group G on 14 points: four draws and two draws for the English, still unbeaten. The score is impressive, considering the 14 goals scored and two just conceded. In the Premier League the trend is not always constant. After winning the direct clash at Arsenal in the second half of the championship and hooking the Londoners in the lead, Guardiola’s men ran into a draw in Nottingham, with Arteta’s team returning alone to lead: 54 points per Arsenal and 52 points for the reigning English champions. See also Latest news from Tigres: Romario and Lainez are followed, Carioca and Caicedo could leave and the 'Amazonas' won.

CITY, WHAT A FEELING WITH GERMANY — Manchester City gets excited when they hear Germany. In the last 17 games against German teams, Guardiola’s team have lost only one match, against 14 wins and two draws. It’s true that the only knockout in question came against Leipzig, but it matured on the last day of the group stage of the last edition, with the English already promoted and on the pitch with an experimental formation to say the least. The red and white won 2-1, after falling 6-3 in Manchester. Both of these matches are the only precedents between the two teams.

February 21 – 12:37

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#LeipzigManchester #City #prediction #2Over #odds