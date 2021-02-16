LIVERPOOL

The English team, contrary to what happened with Leipzig, these two months from the draw to the match have been a setback for the team. Submerged in a great crisis of results and injuries, the team and Klopp are right now out of the European places in the Premier leaving very negative feelings on the green. If in December they were the big favorites, now the duel is more than even.

One of the factors of this losing streak is the number of injured players with whom the English team arrives. Joe Gómez, Diego Jota, Keita O Van Dijk will continue for a while away from the pitch. Milner and Fabinho have finally been left out of the call and Origi arrives very right to the meeting. All trust is placed in his attacking trio, Mané, Firmino and Salah.

As to follow: Salah. The Egyptian has to step up to lead the team and achieve a good result for the return leg.