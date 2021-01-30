The match between Red Bull Leipzig and Liverpool of the Champions League round of 16 remains in the air Due to the ban on entering German territory imposed on Saturday by the country’s Government, in relation to people from areas especially affected by the coronavirus mutation.

In accordance with the measures that entered into force until February 17 People from the United Kingdom, among other countries, will not be allowed to enter the country. The first leg of the ‘Champions’ round of 16 is scheduled for February 16 in Leipzig. While the measures include exceptions, professional sports are not listed. In a report on the “Sportschau” program on the ARD broadcaster, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health declined to comment on individual cases, but he said that in principle only the

exceptions that are explicitly mentioned in the new regulation.

Asked by DPA, Leipzig managers stated that they had not yet contacted the heads of the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA), but what will the next few days. For its part, UEFA did not respond today on the matter. The new travel regulations will affect travelers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa for the time being, as well as those arriving from Lesotho and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa as of Sunday.

Exceptions include persons with the right of residence in Germany, transit passengers and crew members, the transport of medical personnel, ambulance flights, the transport of organs and travel deemed essential from a medical or humanitarian point of view.