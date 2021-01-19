Accordingly, Emil Forsberg should act a little deeper than he last did and Yussuf Poulsen should return to the starting XI.

“Union Berlin is playing an exceptionally good and stable season. Trainer Urs Fischer does an outstanding job and you can see the good atmosphere in the team on the pitch. They are very disciplined, are extremely close to each other and are very compact due to their tight network – especially on the defensive, “said Nagelsmann before the game.

In order to crack this compactness, it will depend on a high penetration power in the front line – one means would be a system with two strikers.

Dani Olmo and Forsberg would occupy the offensive half positions and Alexander Sörloth offers himself next to Poulsen as a candidate for a double top in order to be able to generate the necessary presence in the penalty area of ​​the Berliners.