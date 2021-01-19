Receives on Wednesday evening RB Leipzig the surprise team of Union Berlin to the duel of the second in the table against the fifth. After the 2: 2 in Wolfsburg and the 1: 3 against Dortmund it should be enough for three points against the Berliners. Which team will coach Julian Nagelsmann trust?
Benjamin Henrichs and Ibrahima Konaté are currently back in training, but will be absent against Union as well as Konrad Laimer and newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai. Otherwise Nagelsmann will consider the game to be more important than the upcoming away game in Mainz on Saturday.
Accordingly, Emil Forsberg should act a little deeper than he last did and Yussuf Poulsen should return to the starting XI.
“Union Berlin is playing an exceptionally good and stable season. Trainer Urs Fischer does an outstanding job and you can see the good atmosphere in the team on the pitch. They are very disciplined, are extremely close to each other and are very compact due to their tight network – especially on the defensive, “said Nagelsmann before the game.
In order to crack this compactness, it will depend on a high penetration power in the front line – one means would be a system with two strikers.
In Wolfsburg, Poulsen was only substituted in in the final seconds, but Nagelsmann will bet on the Dane in the center of the attack against the strong central defense of Unions. Forsberg moves to the offensive half position in midfield, Amadou Haidara only remains on the bench.
In defense, Nagelsmann will bet on the four-chain with Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano and Angelino in front of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. The headquarters will be occupied by the duo Marcel Sabitzer and Kevin Kampl, alternatively Haidara could still find a place in the first eleven.
Dani Olmo and Forsberg would occupy the offensive half positions and Alexander Sörloth offers himself next to Poulsen as a candidate for a double top in order to be able to generate the necessary presence in the penalty area of the Berliners.
Leave a Reply