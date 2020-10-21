Leipzig

One of the teams to follow in this Champions League. They reached the semifinals in the last edition, and only a fantastic PSG cut them out of the tournament, after beating Atlético de Madrid in a splendid match. For this new Champions they arrive with renewed illusions and a consolidated team, in which Dani Olmo and Upamecano shine with their own light. Today they will live a momentous duel: their group will be very even, and they need to win.

As to follow: Upamecano. The greats are watching him after his extraordinary last season. An essential player for Naggelsmann’s plans.