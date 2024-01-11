The final resting place of Marinus van der Lubbe now 'finally' has some dignity. His grave at the South Cemetery in Leipzig was consecrated on Wednesday, complete with a memorial stone. “This gives a good feeling,” says a family member. It is exactly ninety years after his execution: Van der Lubbe was accused of setting fire to the German Reichstag in 1993.
