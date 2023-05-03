Freiburg (AFP)

Leipzig, the “defending champion”, once again demonstrated its superiority in front of its host and runner-up, Freiburg, and swept it 5-1, in the semi-finals of the German Football Cup, and reached the final match.

And he took turns scoring five Leipzig, Spaniard Danny Malmo “13”, German Benjamin Henrichs “14”, Hungarian Dominic Suposlay “37 and 98 from a penalty kick” and Frenchman returning from injury Christopher Nkunku “45”, while Austrian Michael Gregoric scored Freiburg’s only goal “75 ».

In the fifty-eighth minute, the match saw Leipzig’s Croatian defender Joshko Gvardiol sent off with a direct red card after resorting to the “mouse” video assistant referee.

Leipzig secured its seat in the upcoming final in Berlin on June 3.

Freiburg took revenge on Leipzig, who beat it in the final match of the competition last season with a penalty shootout 4-2, after they drew 1-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin in May 2022 on its way to the first title in its history.

The competition is also raging between the two teams in the league, as coach Christian Streich’s men occupy the final fourth place that qualifies for the Champions League competition next season, with 56 points, two points ahead of Leipzig, 4 stages before the end.

The meeting between the two teams is renewed on Saturday, as Freiburg again hosts Leipzig in the 31st phase of the “Bundesliga”.

#Leipzig. #high #heels