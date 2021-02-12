While on social media suddenly from Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed Upamecano change about FC Bayern was thematized, delivered themselves RB Leipzig and Augsburg an exciting Friday evening duel that ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.
Leipzig’s offensive division made things clear in the first half. After a penalty goal (38th) by Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen put his teammate Christopher Nkunku in the limelight to make it 2-0 (43rd).
During the half-time break, many Leipzig fans were shocked when they saw the message on their cell phones that Dayot Upamecano had now changed to FC Bayern. Especially the timing of the announcement caused a lot of displeasure:
Augsburg provided in the second half with a penalty goal from Daniel Caligiuri (77th) for exciting remaining minutes, in which the guests surrounded the opposing goal, but ultimately it was not enough for a point win.