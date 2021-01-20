Several Leipzig executives have criticized Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martínez for not summoning the Spanish side of the German club, José Ángel Esmorís’ Angeliño, who this season is shining in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

“Angel has been showing excellent performances for quite some time, not only in the Bundesliga, but also in the Champions League. That is why we cannot understand why he has not been called up yet,” said the sporting director of the German club, Markus Krösche, in statements to the Sport Bild newspaper.

For his part, the general director of Lepizig, Oliver Mintzlaff, echoed Krösche’s criticisms. “Angeliño plays at a high and constant level, provides a number of goals and assists above the average and shows an absolute winning mentality,” he praised.

In 23 official matches played this season, the 24-year-old winger has eight goals and as many assists. “His level of play has transcended in Spain, sure. We cannot understand that he has not yet been called up because he would be a great reinforcement for the Spanish team,” said Mintzlaff.

“It is not in my hands. I am totally focused on my performance and I try to show the best of him in each training session and in each game,” said Angeliño, for his part, about his absence from the Spanish team.