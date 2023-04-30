AIn her memoirs, former Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to look back on 16 years as chancellor, controversial decisions, but also on her childhood. “I have to say that here at the book fair: it is also a non-fiction book. So no false expectations,” said the CDU politician at an almost two-hour event at the Leipzig Book Fair on Saturday evening. The audience greeted Merkel with long applause. There was a standing ovation at the farewell.

The visit of the former chancellor aroused great interest among the visitors to the Leipzig Book Fair in advance. According to the organizers, the tickets were sold out within a few days. In an interview with the editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper Die Zeit, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Merkel also looked back on controversial decisions she made as chancellor between 2005 and 2021.

“Division of opinions in Germany”

When asked by her interlocutor whether her politics could have anything to do with the election results of the AfD, the 68-year-old Merkel rejected joint responsibility for the high approval ratings, especially in eastern Germany. “I had to deal with political situations that led to a division of opinion in Germany.” Nevertheless, she has no understanding for people who violate democratic principles. It focuses on people who share democratic values. You have to try to get the others back.

The reason that she started again in 2017 – i.e. after her refugee decision in 2015 – was also because she said to herself: “I’m not going to run away after this decision.”

Russian gas was cheaper

For example, with a view to climate protection, Merkel admitted to omissions in the conversation. Events such as the financial or refugee crises prevented her from pursuing other issues with more energy. In retrospect, Merkel defended her Russia policy and the energy policy decisions that made Germany heavily dependent on Russian gas. “I’d rather have gas imported from the UK and Norway, like we used to do, and the Netherlands. But they were no longer available. The question for us was: more expensive LNG – a third more expensive – or cheaper Russian gas.” LNG is liquid gas.



“You know me” – Merkel said this sentence in the 2013 election campaign, which brought her clearest election victory.

:



Image: Sebastian Willnow/dpa



With a view to settling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Merkel called for open debates. “It would be important to me, or so I’ve always tried, that we don’t narrow our thoughts too much.” When someone like Wolfgang Ischinger, former head of the Munich Security Conference, says that you also have to think about the fact that at some point negotiations will also have to take place , then you don’t have to “hiss him down right away”. “These are not always all people who only talk after Putin,” Merkel said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.







No mistakes

The former chancellor resisted di Lorenzo’s question as to why, looking back, she wasn’t comfortable admitting mistakes. “To be honest, I don’t know if there’s a satisfying function in simply saying something I’m not thinking now, just so that I’m now admitting a mistake.”

However, the former chancellor said it was a failure not to have given sufficient support to women. “I have not achieved the goal that I would have liked to have achieved.” The number of women in her party shows that women have not been sufficiently promoted in the past. “We need parity – everywhere,” demanded Merkel. This also applies to the Bundestag, “in whatever way”.

Looking at herself, Merkel still finds it difficult today to use the feminine form. “In the GDR I was a physicist. I had a degree in physics, that’s what it said on my degree.” In the meantime, she has got used to speaking of herself as a physicist. Otherwise they don’t gender, she said. “I always stick to the dictionary.”

Merkel is working on her book with Beate Baumann, her long-standing office manager. It is scheduled for release in fall 2024