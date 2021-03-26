Hanover (dpa)

The German Football Association announced today «Friday» the advance of the match between Leipzig in the semi-final round of the German Cup, which he plays against the winner in the quarter-final match between Jan Regensburg and Werder Bremen.

The German Federation stated that the match will be held on April 30 instead of May 2, without revealing the reasons.

The other semi-final confrontation between Borussia Dortmund and second-division team Holstein Kiel will take place on May 1, while the final of the tournament will be held in the German capital Berlin on the 13th of the same month.

The quarter-final match between Jan Regensburg and Werder Bremen will be held on the seventh of April, after it was postponed last month due to cases of the new Corona virus infection in the Jan Regensburg team.