Leipzig (DPA)

The German club Leipzig announced today that it has signed a contract with the talented Dutch striker, Brian Probe, on a contract that will last until 2025, starting from next season.

Probi (19 years) joins Leipzig in a free transfer from Ajax, which the player has stepped up from his academy.

Probi, nicknamed the Monster, scored his first participation with the first team of Ajax in October, and scored a goal for the team in the match in which it defeated the Swiss Young Boys 3 / zero on Thursday in the first leg of the 16th round of the European League Championship.

With the U-17 team, Probi won the European Championship twice, winning the admiration of many clubs.