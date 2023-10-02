Next Wednesday, February 22, Manchester City will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage. The team coached by Pep Guardiola, which triumphed 3-1 against Red Star in its first match, has the clear objective of retaining the title, after winning the crown in the last edition, where it beat Inter of Italy in the grand final.
On the part of Manchester City, those who will not be present for this clash against the Germans, who also won in their debut with the same result (3-1 vs Young Boys) are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish has already recovered from the injury that kept him off the field for nearly a month.
On the local side, the players of the German team who will have to watch the game from the stands are: Dani Olmo, Orban, Timo Werner and Kampl, very significant casualties.
