ZAmong the little mean things of recent German history is that the landlocked state of Bavaria in particular basks in the splendor of surfer culture. In Munich, the wave on the Eisbach has been bringing Californian flair to the state capital for more than 40 years. In Nuremberg, too, people are now happy about their own wave in the Pegnitz; there are also plans for another wave in Augsburg.

But now the North is also gearing up: In Hanover on Friday, the “Leinewelle” was officially put into operation. A private initiative fought for the artificial wave on the river for ten years and realized the structure with the support of sponsors and against some resistance, for example from the fisheries. “Thank you for persevering,” Mayor Belit Onay praised the initiators. Onay has already tested the wave on the leash himself on the surfboard in advance.

Hanover is becoming more Mediterranean

As a former member of the state parliament presidency, the Green politician also noticed the fear of too many swimming shorts and wetsuits in the immediate vicinity of parliament, which was common in Lower Saxony’s political scene a few years ago. The Leinewelle is now piling up a few meters further down the river – but still right in the heart of the city, which is opening up more and more towards the river.



As on the Munich Eisbach: The wave has already attracted numerous onlookers.

In recent years, a promenade with cafés has developed on the Hoher Ufer along the Leine, making a significant contribution to Hanover’s Mediterranean character. With the “Leinewelle” the area is now supplemented by a permanent spectacle. The wave can run all year round, surfing is possible every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Only lighting in the dark was prohibited by the authorities.



Co-initiator of the Leinewelle: Sebastian Stern

Surfers can regulate the wave

In contrast to the Munich Eisbach, the wave in Hanover can be regulated by the surfers. The hydraulics of the weir, ramp and the so-called kicker can be adjusted to the skills of the surfers using a smartphone app. Sebastian Stern, one of the initiators, names another difference: the Munich Eisbach is constantly fed with around 24 cubic meters of water per second; the line carries different amounts of water depending on the weather.







After the precipitation of the past few weeks, the flow rate at the opening on Friday was around eleven cubic meters per second. However, the wave can also be operated with significantly less flow if it is not built up to its maximum width of 8.40 meters. “We need about one cubic meter of water per second per meter of wave,” explains Stern.

Surfers must be members of the club or book an appointment

In order to use the wave, surfers must either be members of the Leinewelle e. V. or book an appointment as a guest for 20 euros per hour. For safe operation, two “Wavemasters” from the club must be present. One steers the wave, the other looks after the safety of up to ten surfers, who are allowed to take turns on the water with their boards.

The association also needs the membership fees and fees to finance the construction costs. The initiators have already collected 1.5 million euros from sponsors in the region. However, another 500,000 euros still have to be paid off. However, the initiators are optimistic that they can do this with the 300 members of the association, especially since talks are being held with other donors.







“Forgiving and soft”

The wave is also suitable for holding competitions. The German Rapid Surfing Championships will be held there this weekend. At the opening on Friday, German champion Valeska Schneider was the first to throw her board in the line. The professional athlete then expressed an initial assessment. The wave is “forgiving and soft”.



Masters the leash wave: professional surfer Valeska Schneider

Schneider drew a comparison to skiing: the Eisbach, which is not entirely harmless, is like a bumpy slope, while the Leinewelle is more of a prepared descent. Heiko Heybey, next to Sebastian Stern the second important initiator of the wave, relies on the fact that the adjustable level of difficulty also introduces youngsters to surfing, which has been an Olympic sport for a few years. Heybey expects that the wave will also change the attitude towards life in Hanover. “If you can go surfing in the morning before work or during your lunch break, it’s like a holiday here.”