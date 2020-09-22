“I find it lamentable, unworthy, disloyal. I have not been taught that democracy is to humiliate people, to despise them, to reify them, to look at someone and say to them: I do not recognize you as a citizen, I don’t socialize with you “, launched the Franco-Moroccan novelist Leïla Slimani, guest on Sunday evening of the show C policy, in a vibrant plea in favor of Maryam Pougetoux, vice-president of the student union Unef . Because she wears the hijab, on September 17 in the National Assembly, the deputy LaREM Anne-Christine Lang and three elected LR officials decided to leave the commission of inquiry where the activist was heard on the consequences of the health crisis in the youth.

“We can be against the veil, everyone has the right to have their opinions, everyone knows my feminist struggles, but there is a very big difference between being against the veil and attacking a veiled woman. », Denounced the author, also Goncourt Prize 2016. It is in the name of “Universalist feminism” that the elected macronist shunned the hearing, while Maryam Pougetoux was in her right. “That these people dare to use the word feminism, honestly, it shames me. This is not feminism, feminism, it is humanism ”,recalled, brilliantly, Leïla Slimani. Which, after quoting Albert Camus, concluded with these words: “These policies make us live in a world of silhouettes, and more among men and women. ”