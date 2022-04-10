Businesswoman Leila Pereira, 57, is on a roll. She chains joys from the hand of Palmeiras, one of the greats of Brazilian football. A few weeks ago, she entered the history of South American professional soccer when the Verdiblancos made her the first woman to win an international soccer title — the Recopa Sudamericana — as president of a South American club. And last Sunday, they expanded their record by lifting the Paulista Championship cup, the São Paulo State tournament.

Palmeiras came to that last game with the result against (3-1), but with the heat that comes from playing at home, they overcame the challenge. They endorsed São Paulo 4-0. They conquered their seventh title in five years. The second since Pereira took over the reins of the club at the end of last year. “We did it. Our supporters have had a lot to do with it. Our players were heroes, it was an epic feat,” said Pereira, who with her husband had sponsored the team for years through Crefisa, a successful personal loan company with five million clients among the poorest Brazilians and those with the most financial difficulties. access loans.

Pereira, who is more subscribed to the theories of meritocracy than to those of feminism, flees from the ambiguity that Brazilians like so much. She openly acknowledges that of course money brings happiness and that she does not regret not having been a mother. A great fan of opera, she is a member of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. She has ever seen five shows in one week.

Founded in 1914 as Palestra Italia by immigrants who arrived in São Paulo, in the midst of World War II political pressures and a legal requirement forced the name change to Sociedad Deportiva Palmeiras to avoid any link with the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. The record includes three Copa Libertadores (1999-2020-2021), ten Brazilian leagues, and 26 São Paulo championships.

The current president became a fan of Palmeiras through marriage because she was born in a small city in the rival state, Rio de Janeiro. She ignored her father, a doctor who wanted to see her mature right there as a traditional housewife, to listen to her instinct and her mother, who supported her desire to fly from the nest to pursue the dream of being a journalist, the businesswoman said. in an interview a few years ago. Her interest in soccer germinated at the beginning of her professional career as a reporter when she was sent to the sports section. By then she was already in a relationship with the businessman José Roberto Lamacchia, who is around 80 years old, whom she met when she was still a 17-year-old. He has been a Palmerian partner since 1955.

In the pre-Internet era, Lamacchia was one of those fans who made phone calls every few minutes to ask how the Palmeiras game was going. The business emporium that they managed together until years ago when she alone assumed the reins of all the companies began to sponsor Palmeiras in 2014.

Her husband was recovering from cancer while the club she loved was about to fall to the second division. Pereira had an idea that she put to her husband at breakfast: “Beto, why don’t you sponsor Palmeiras? Imagine yourself there, sitting in the living room watching…”

-Oh, Leila… it’s very expensive

-What does it cost to talk? Let’s talk about it.

That afternoon, the contract was closed, she told the digital media UOL when the couple assumed sponsorship.

Sports journalist Bibiana Bolson was covering Palmeiras when Pereira expanded her role from sponsor to president in an election in which she was the only candidate. In an exchange of messages, the reporter explains that the economic and sporting achievements that have been coming since Crefisa sponsored Palmeiras have parked any internal debate about the dual role in the management of the club: “I think it is an extremely delicate relationship, since that interests can inevitably be confused. Although the president says that they are different decisions and there is a filter from the council, I see a conflict of interest”.

Pereira is the second Brazilian in charge of a soccer club. The pioneer was the swimmer Patricia Amorim, who presided over Flamengo during a stage that is remembered as very conflictive and even disastrous. In Latin America, another handful of women direct the destiny of soccer teams.

The new president of Palmeiras is uncomfortable when feminism is related to her arrival at a position held until now only by men. That she serves as a model for others is undeniable, but little more at the moment. The reporter explains: “Leila has the opportunity to use her woman’s voice, to deal with issues in the football gear and take a stand with other women in mind. But it seems to me that this process is not yet happening.” Bolson considers it a shame, although he points out that “any woman in a position of leadership and power serves as a reference. It is a symbolic movement for other women, and a message for society.”

When, in her first appearance before the press as president of the club, the journalist asked her about the matter, Pereira made her faith in meritocracy clear: “I fought hard all my life. I’ve been the CEO of all of our companies for a long time. I never paid attention to gender, to the fact that women have to work more. No, I am a woman who knows exactly what she wants. I go ahead, without fear”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.