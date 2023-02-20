Like a bolt from the blue, the web woke us up this morning with the terrible news of the death of Leiji Matsumoto85 years old, a true icon of the Japanese comic scene known and loved all over the world.

According to the information released, the death occurred last year February 13th due to serious heart problems, and the funeral has already been held privately.

Born in 1938 in the prefecture of Fukuokasensei made his debut as a manga artist in 1953 (although still a student) with Michibachi no Boken. After graduating he moved to Tokyo, becoming popular in the 1950s as an author of shōjo under a pseudonym. Only in 1965 did he adopt the name Leiji Matsumoto.

His works are among the most popular and known by the most die-hard fans of the industry, such as Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Galaxy Express 999 And Queen Emeraldas, each of which has inspired various anime adaptations, movies and more. He then joined the music scene by supervising the animated videos for the album discovery of the group Daft Punkvideos which were then stitched together to create the film INTERSTAR 5555.

Just in November 2019, during a visit to Turin, Matsumoto was hospitalized due to illness. The conditions fortunately improved, and the master was discharged the following month.

The Akiba Gamers team joins in mourning the loss of a great artist and a great man.

Source: Anime News Network