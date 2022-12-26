The organization, which made the decision “with a knot in our stomach and pain in our hearts”, posted a statement about the decision on the festival’s website. The Leids Cabaret Festival strives to support young cabaret artists/comedians who are ready for the next step in an existence as an independent theater maker and to give them that last push where possible. ,,That does not mean that all participants make a direct transition to a professional career. But we must have the idea that this is potentially possible, and that we are curious about someone’s professional development within the festival process and beyond.

Those candidates were not found this year. "We don't want to blame corona for everything," says the organization. "The zeitgeist is also changing. That is why we will consider the function of the Leids Cabaret Festival in this time and how we see our role in it. Cabaret in all its forms, guiding talent, loading wayward types on our bandwagon; that is where our inspiration lies."

Leiden Cabaret is one of the most important springboards for young cabaret talent. The event was first organized in 1978. Since then, the Leids Cabaret Festival has produced many top comedians, including Najib Amhali, Paulien Cornelisse, Dolf Jansen and Sanne Wallis de Vries. The competition in 2021 was also canceled due to the corona lockdown.

