While the big pharmaceutical companies dictate their rules and that the developed countries monopolize the doses of vaccine, what would change, for the countries of the South, the arrival of a Cuban vaccine?

Leyden E. Rodriguez Cuban vaccine marketing strategy combines humanity with impact on global health. In this sense, important changes could be observed at the level of perceptions and public opinion. The first thing is that the countries of the South will be able to verify that Cuba has succeeded in breaking the domination of a monopolized sector controlled by transnational capitalist corporations. They make a lucrative trade in medicines and health, since capitalism transforms everything into a commodity and subjects everything to competition. A possibility opens up for the countries of the South, in particular in Latin America, to take an interest in the relaunch of cooperation to save lives. Cuba has always been open to international cooperation and solidarity in the scientific, medical and pharmaceutical fields. She showed it with deeds. The will to pass on its experiences and knowledge on new developments in this field for the benefit of its people and humanity is permanent.

What is Havana’s position on the patent issue?

Leyden E. Rodriguez Vaccines and drugs against Covid-19 do not have to be patented. International actors who defend the crumbling and decaying capitalist system at all costs – the United States, the European Union and Japan, among others – have taken a stand against the patent exemption, as it would affect financial speculation and the profits of transnational corporations which market these products intended for human health. The rich are now richer and the poor are poorer than in March 2020, when the pandemic began. The patent lock leaves a large part of the population of the poorest countries without vaccines, even as drug companies, backed by public funds, make huge profits. It is an ethical question. To defend the existence of patents in this sector is totally unacceptable: it is a violation of human rights; people need universal health coverage, free access to vaccines.

How was Cuba able to develop such sharp expertise in the field of biotechnology, despite the blockade?

Leyden E. Rodriguez It is not a miracle. Cuba was able to realize this experience thanks to the advantages offered by its socialist system, which emphasizes health as the main human right of its people. We are sustaining a free universal health service under conditions of economic, trade and financial warfare, with a blockade of the United States for sixty-two years, which has caused us great material and economic damage. The sole objective of this blockade, the longest a southern country has had to endure, is the destruction of the Cuban revolution and socialism on the island. It must be recognized that our results in this field owe a great deal to the strategy and vision of Fidel Castro, who intended to “make Cuba a country of scientists”: hundreds of thousands of professionals have been trained in this field, thanks to a universal and free education system. Cuban researchers are today the real protagonists of this feat.