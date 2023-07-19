Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Leicy Santos, upset by the suspension of Colombia vs. Ireland: ‘A lack of respect’

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
Leicy Santos, upset by the suspension of Colombia vs. Ireland: ‘A lack of respect’

leicy santos

leicy santos

Photo:

Cali Sports Department and @JFCadavid

leicy santos

Leicy Santos, one of the figures of the National Team, firmly referred to what happened.

The women’s Colombian National Team finished its preparation stage with a two-goal draw against China and he is already focusing on his first rival in the World Cup, South Korea.

Colombia will be the last National Team to compete in the Women’s World Cup: it will do so on July 25 (9 pm on July 24 in Colombian time).

While the first game for those led by Nelson Abadía arrives, there are still blows from the failed match against Ireland, suspended after 23 minutes, when the European players withdrew, complaining about the strong play of the Colombians.

The star of the Irish team, Denise O’Sullivan, ended up in hospital after a strong challenge from Lorena Bedoya. Given the initial disapproval and silence on the part of the Colombian Football Federation for what happened, the video of the action, revealed by the journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, showed that the action was not as violent as the members of that team stated.

In the medical report, no O’Sullivan fracture was detected, but in Colombia there was a long silence and until now the players are disclosing the details of what happened.

Leicy Santos’s complaint about the attitude of the Irish

Leicy Santos, one of the highest references in Colombia, spoke at a press conference from Australia and criticized the attitude of the Irish National Team after the foul on O’Sullivan.

“We were all shocked. It wasn’t even the judge who stopped the game, but the attitude of the Ireland staff was not to play along. We didn’t know what was happening until one of us asked,” Santos said.

“We found it unfair and disrespectful to us. They made us travel from one city to another and then they didn’t want to play; they made us lose two or three days of work,” added the ’10’ from Colombia.

SPORTS
With Soccerred

