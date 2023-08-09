Leicy Santos: they reveal the gift that her club, Atlético de Madrid, will give her

Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating 1-0 Jamaicaa team that had not conceded goals in the tournament.

It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a major women’s soccer tournament, and now they will have to face England, a favorite to raise the cup, next Saturday.



Catalina Usme scored the goal in the 52nd minute that broke the Jamaican spell of keeping a clean sheet in their first three games, after receiving a cross from the youth Ana Maria Guzman.

The goal triggered an outburst of jubilation in the stands of the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, where the faithful Colombian fans once again had a dominant presence in the stands.

Colombia is the only team in conmebol who is still alive in Australia and New Zealand World Cupand Jamaica was the last team in concacaf at the tournament.

Leicy Santos is one of the figures of Colombia. She contributes a lot to soccer and her teammates support her.

Plays in the Atletico Madrid and this Tuesday, his dad, Elizabeth Santos, In Win Sports, he dropped the bomb, an award that they have prepared for him.

“We realized why it is so rigged at Atlético. They want her too much in the group,” she said.

And he added: “This year I think I will be the captain of the club.”

