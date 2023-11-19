Leicy Santos continues to have a great time with Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Women’s League. This Sunday she appeared again to score in a key match for her club, in the fight to get into qualifying positions for international tournaments.

The one born in Lorica (Córdoba) scored her team’s third goal against Madrid CFF (not to be confused with Real Madrid), in a 1-4 away victory. this Sunday.

Score in the derby! Definition by Leicy Santos against Madrid, with which he ensures Atleti’s victory. Ninth game of the season, third score and also added an assist. His last goal had been a double against Sevilla on matchday four. pic.twitter.com/TiUJAPcgRV — Julián Sierra (@Julian_Sierra4) November 19, 2023

Santos’ goal is his fourth of the season: on October 3 he scored in Atlético’s 1-3 win against Villarreal, and three days later he scored a double in a 2-1 victory against Sevilla.

The victory left Atlético de Madrid in fourth place in the Spanish Women’s League, with 19 points, nine behind the leader, Barcelona, ​​which this Sunday beat Real Madrid 5-0, second placed, with 21.

In the Spanish championship, the champion goes directly to the Women’s Champions League and the next two go directly to the qualifying phase. Third in the table is Levante, also with 21, which means that Atlético de Madrid is two points away from European positions today.

Leicy is having a great campaign with Atlético, where he arrived in 2019, from Santa Fe. He already has 109 League games with the colchoneras, with 19 goals scored.

