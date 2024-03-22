Leicy Santos, lto extraordinary player of the Colombia selectionhas everything ready to change his sporting life, leave Europe and join soccer in the United States.

At least that is clear from the latest information that has become known. He is one of the figures of Atlético de Madrid, club to which he has given everything in recent seasons, but wants to change.

Where is he going?

Everything indicates that the relationship between the player and the Spanish cast is deteriorating and could end by mutual agreement at the end of the season.

At 27 years old, mature age, Santos wants to give himself a look and a team of the USA has shown interest in having her in its ranks.

Meg Linehan, women's soccer journalist, warns that the Colombian is in the crosshairs of the Washington Spirit of the United States League, after five years in Spain.

The communicator warns that Santos' arrival at that club would be free, since Santos ends his contract with the Spanish club soon.

With Atlético de Madrid, Leicy Santos has played 115 games, scored 21 goals and provided 17 assists in these years with the team.

The journalist has reported that Santos will be linked to his new club for the next three years and that the team hopes that he will arrive soon to reinforce the roster.