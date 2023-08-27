Leicy Santos is a world figure: her beautiful gesture with Jenni Hermoso, after the Rubiales case

A great goal from the Colombian Leicy Santos in the last minute of the game, this Saturday gave Atlético de Madrid the title of the Women’s Cup after defeating AC Milan in the final played at the Wanda Alcalá de Henares Sports Center (Madrid).

And, as if that were not enough, Santos stole all eyes for his dedication: it was a beautiful gesture for Jennifer Hermosothe Spanish player whom Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, kissed without his consent at the celebration of the Women’s World Cup.

Leicy’s beautiful gesture with Jenni Hermoso

Leicy Santos goal celebration

After reaching the end of regulation time without goals, in a clash in which the defenses were prevailing over the attacks, Santos finished off a great play of the team coached by Manolo Cano when hooking a left-footed shot that slipped through the squad of the Italian goal and left the title sentenced.

In the box was the player Jennifer Hermoso, world champion, who received an ovation and received the support of the players from both teams, who carried a banner with the slogan “With you Jennifer Hermoso” before the start, which they also wore on their shirts several of the attendees.

And when Santos scored, the Colombian looked for Hermoso, He exhibited his Spain shirt and expressed a beautiful gesture of support.

*With EFE