The Spanish Women’s League began its 2023-24 season a few weeks ago and one of the Colombian players who has stood out the most in this beginning has been the figure of the Colombian National Team, Leicy Santoswho reported back to Atlético de Madrid.

Leicy Santos started with Atlético de Madrid on matchday 4 of League F and against Sevilla, the Colombian ended up being the great figure by scoring a wonderful double to help her team win 2-1.

About the 35th minute of the first half, Santos received a pass from her teammate, the Swiss Ana María Crnogorcevic, who left the ball served to the Colombian so that with great category, she finished with precision towards the corner of the Sevilla goalkeeper, Esther Sullastres .

In the second half there were more actions for both teams and despite the tie by Antionette Oyedupe Payne, in the 55th minute, the Colombian Leicy Santos appeared again with another shot outside the area, but this time she put it on the side of the post for the 2-1 that ended up being final.

Leicy Santos already has three goals and one assist. Furthermore, his team is the leader with 10 points, followed by Barcelona (9) and Real Madrid (9).

