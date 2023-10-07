You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Leicy Santos, Atlético de Madrid player.
Leicy Santos, Atlético de Madrid player.
The Colombian led the victory of the mattress team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
The Spanish Women’s League began its 2023-24 season a few weeks ago and one of the Colombian players who has stood out the most in this beginning has been the figure of the Colombian National Team, Leicy Santoswho reported back to Atlético de Madrid.
Leicy Santos started with Atlético de Madrid on matchday 4 of League F and against Sevilla, the Colombian ended up being the great figure by scoring a wonderful double to help her team win 2-1.
About the 35th minute of the first half, Santos received a pass from her teammate, the Swiss Ana María Crnogorcevic, who left the ball served to the Colombian so that with great category, she finished with precision towards the corner of the Sevilla goalkeeper, Esther Sullastres .
In the second half there were more actions for both teams and despite the tie by Antionette Oyedupe Payne, in the 55th minute, the Colombian Leicy Santos appeared again with another shot outside the area, but this time she put it on the side of the post for the 2-1 that ended up being final.
Leicy Santos already has three goals and one assist. Furthermore, his team is the leader with 10 points, followed by Barcelona (9) and Real Madrid (9).
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Leicy #Santos #figure #great #goals #Atlético #Madrid #video