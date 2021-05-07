Leicy Santos is one of the lights that illuminates this dark Atlético de Madrid. The Colombian midfielder has been gaining more and more weight in the rojiblanco team, which is going through its worst moment in the league. Seventh in the standings, the Madrid team is fifteen points away from the Champions League area after a season of hard ups and downs in the League. In one of those potholes, the most serious that is remembered in recent years, the team led by José Luis Sánchez Vera is right now, after five league games without winning.

A crisis of results in which Leicy Santos wanted to shed a ray of hope. We have to keep working in each game. Every weekend we have a chance. The team has to go on and it has to go on. We are Atlético de Madrid. This team does not stop fighting or believing“, said the midfielder after being chosen by the fans as the best footballer of April at Atlético.

Leicy also spoke, in statements collected by the Madrid club’s media, about the complicated derby they face this weekend against Madrid CFF. “It is going to be a difficult game. You have to work hard. It is an artificial grass pitch and Madrid has been playing very well. The key is going to be that we score a goal on the occasions we have, “said the Colombian, who thanked the fans for their” trust “and” support. “” These individual things comfort and help you, “she said about her award. .