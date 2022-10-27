Saturday, October 29, 2022
Leicester vs Manchester City: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0

Manchester City will be looking to score three points for another week in the Premier League. This time they will travel to the King Power Stadium, a field that Riyad Mahrez knows very well. The Algerian missed a penalty against Dortmund in the Champions League this week but aims to start. Here we leave you all the information of the party.

Date: Saturday October 29
Location: leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium
Schedule: 13:30 in Spain. 6:30 in Mexico. 8:30 in Argentina.

Channel: In Spain by DAZN. In Argentina on ESPN Argentina and Star+ and in Mexico on Paramount+.

LEICESTER: 2 trump

MANCHESTER CITY: 3 wins

TIES: 0 draws

LEICESTER: VDEVV

MANCHESTER CITY: EVVVV

Danny Ward and Jamie Vardy

Danny Ward and Jamie Vardy/James Gill – Danehouse/GettyImages

They are not playing European competitions, and luckily. They are on the brink of relegation. They have got 11 points in 12 games. They are going through a big crisis. The ace to watch in the Leicester game is Maddison.

Patson Daka

Patson Daka/James Williamson – AMA/GettyImages

Goalie: ward

Defenses: Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne

Media: Soumaré, Tielemnas, Hall
Forwards: Barnes, Madison, Daka

Josep Guardiola and John Stones

Josep Guardiola and John Stones / BSR Agency/GettyImages

They are one of the most fit teams at the moment. They have certified their pass to the round of 16 as group leaders in the Champions League and have cut points in the Premier against Arsenal. Arteta’s team drew against Southampton and the cityzens took the opportunity to get just one game behind the lead. Only two points separate them. The ace of the match at Manchester City is Kevin de Bruyne.

Erling Haland

Erling Haaland/Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Cancelo
Media: Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne
Forwards: Haaland, Foden, Mahrez

Leicester 1-3 Manchester City. Guardiola’s men are a roller and playing against a team that is close to relegation it is very difficult for the three points to escape them.


