Leicester vs Manchester City: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

Manchester City will be looking to score three points for another week in the Premier League. This time they will travel to the King Power Stadium, a field that Riyad Mahrez knows very well. The Algerian missed a penalty against Dortmund in the Champions League this week but aims to start. Here we leave you all the information of the party.
Date: Saturday October 29
Location: leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium
Schedule: 13:30 in Spain. 6:30 in Mexico. 8:30 in Argentina.
Channel: In Spain by DAZN. In Argentina on ESPN Argentina and Star+ and in Mexico on Paramount+.
LEICESTER: 2 trump
MANCHESTER CITY: 3 wins
TIES: 0 draws
LEICESTER: VDEVV
MANCHESTER CITY: EVVVV
They are not playing European competitions, and luckily. They are on the brink of relegation. They have got 11 points in 12 games. They are going through a big crisis. The ace to watch in the Leicester game is Maddison.
Goalie: ward
Defenses: Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne
Media: Soumaré, Tielemnas, Hall
Forwards: Barnes, Madison, Daka
They are one of the most fit teams at the moment. They have certified their pass to the round of 16 as group leaders in the Champions League and have cut points in the Premier against Arsenal. Arteta’s team drew against Southampton and the cityzens took the opportunity to get just one game behind the lead. Only two points separate them. The ace of the match at Manchester City is Kevin de Bruyne.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Cancelo
Media: Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne
Forwards: Haaland, Foden, Mahrez
Leicester 1-3 Manchester City. Guardiola’s men are a roller and playing against a team that is close to relegation it is very difficult for the three points to escape them.
