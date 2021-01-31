Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United is a guarantee of entertainment. It has not so much to do with his game being a marvel, but with the fact that it is practically impossible for a Rosario team game to be boring. And although he is as capable of winning as he is of losing to anyone, from time to time he scores resounding successes. This is what happened this Sunday during the visit to Leicester.

The rosarino team started losing very early, but it did not matter to him and, true to his style, he went forward and beat a team that, in addition to having been champion in 2016, wanted to be second in the tournament to fight with Manchester and Liverpool.

The usual audacity of Leeds allowed the local to find the hole in the 13th minute, when Harvey Barnes took the ball in the middle of the field after a bad change of front and went too alone through the center of the field. He opened to his right, continued on his way to the area, received and, faced with the passivity of a defense that did not want to touch him, took a low right cross that got into the goal.

Those of Bielsa, who play as if the scoreboard did not exist, did not care much and that is why two minutes later the side Luke Ayling came up on the right of the attack, played with Patrick Bamford and the forward center deepened for the rise of the multifaceted midfielder Stuart Dallas, who entered the area also crossed it from the right to seal the tie.

Leeds celebrates the tying goal. Photo Pool via Reuters

Five minutes later, at 20, it seemed that Leicester hit again because a shot from outside the area by James Maddison, rejected by goalkeeper Illan Meslier, ended at the feet of Ayoze Pérez, who pushed it to goal. However, the line raised the flag and the VAR confirmed that the decision had been the correct one: the striker went ahead when the shot went out.

And at 32 ‘that same destination ran the visit. Kasper Schmeichel saved a wonderful ball in a corner and Klich put it on the rebound, but ahead. Little by little, the son of the mythical Peter was becoming a figure based on several good saves.

So the only way it seemed that he could be beaten was a great goal. Bamford heeded that call.

At 25 of the second half, a bad start from Leicester and a good pressure from Leeds allowed Bielsa’s team to recover the ball in their own rival field and Rafinha, who received in three quarters of the court, enabled Bamford first, who he had pushed the defense up high and stayed in the gap left by the centrals.

On the 9th of the Rosario team he let the ball pass and took a high, crossed left-footed shot that dug into Schmeichel’s angle. He Crazy He gave a restrained cry, shook his fist, and with that burden released, he returned to his usual calm.

Patrick #Bamford (’93) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 was a great goal scorer in the Championship, but never managed to replicate that in the PL. This season, he’s proving a lot of people wrong:

20 games 🏟️

11 goals ⚽️

5 assists 🛎️ 2 assists and this goal against Leicester today 🕵️‍♀️pic.twitter.com/URAdz9vxs7 – The Underrated Scout (@ScoutUnderrated) January 31, 2021

With goalkeeper Meslier saving a couple of clear chances for Leicester, Leeds finished settling the lawsuit five minutes from time, when the Blues set out to seek equality with a center to the pot on a free kick.

Pascal Struijk cleared and four touches almost from his own area that led to Bamford hand in hand (he gave the goal to Jack Harrison, who accompanied him alone) were enough for Bielsa’s men to seal the 3-1 with the counterattack manual in hand and thus deliver one of his best shots of the championship by beating one of the teams that aspires to fight for the title.

Leeds is now 12th, with 29 points and an irregularity that marks the concept of kill or die with which they play: they won 9 games, lost the same amount and only drew 2. And although they have many other teams in the middle, they are within only six points from the classification zone to the cups, unlike the descent, from which he moves away and sees him 15 units away.