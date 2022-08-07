The Premier League has started, however, several of the clubs of what is considered the best league in the world have not finished putting together their squads, one of those teams is Chelsea, the London team started the season with a victory, however, Tuchel is still looking for some pieces to complete his squad.
One of the pending tasks of the German coach is the signing of a central defender with a right profile, since those from London failed to sign the primary objective that was Jules Koundé, which is why they are now on the hunt for another French defender, it is of Wesley Fofana, although his hiring has been more complicated than expected.
International press confirms that Chelsea presented a second offer to Leicester for a figure of 80 million euros, an amount that already seems exaggerated for a player who is not even selected from his country, however, the Foxes rejected the offer of the Blues because they consider the Frenchman a vital part of the project and a non-transferable player. Now, at Chelsea they are assessing whether it is prudent to make a third offer or better to look for other options for central defense that are much more accessible and easy to negotiate.
