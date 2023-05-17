Opportunity makes the thief, says the proverb. A (probable) relegation instead pushes the opposing clubs to get smart. That’s what’s happening at the Leicester which, far from the glories of Rainier and some ride in Premier of the 2016is at great risk of relegation to the Championship. A team still full of talent and level players who, if the Foxes should they leave the Premier League, they could be seduced by adventures at other clubs.

OCCASION – Among the most sought-after profiles is Youri Tielemans. In addition to being a top-level footballer, the Belgian also has a contractual situation that makes you want to bet on him. The midfielder will be released on a free transfer in the summer and could already sign with his next club. What it will be, however, is still unknown. The Italians remain at goal, while the English are in pole position. Tielemans is high on Arsenal’s list who is looking for fresh forces in the midfield and the Belgian would go perfectly with the football that Arteta makes his team play. But on Youri they also do not give up Newcastle And Manchester United. Shy polls have also been opened since Barcelona And real Madrid, while in Serie A the former Anderlecht continues to have many admirers. For years, in fact, especially the Juve has always greatly appreciated, while the Rome he tried more actively. The track cooled down a bit after accelerating for Aouar but the Tielemans track remains alive also for our representatives. Finding such a player at zero, with an affordable salary (3 million per season), it is not an everyday thing and many would like to seize the opportunity.

AUCTION – The risk is the emergence of an auction which, in fact, would cut off the legs of Rome and Juve who cannot get close to the English figures. The class of 1997 will not be the prodigy that everyone expected when he entered the great European football but he is still young and gives the feeling that he has not yet shown all his talent. Perhaps it needs a larger showcase and this will be its goal in the summer. First he must be physically fit: in recent years there have been many physical stops that have kept him in the pits. Also recently, Tielemans returned to the field after an injury to the ankle which stopped him for a good couple of months. A fixed point of Leicester, he still has 35 seasonal appearances and a flexibility to be envied. Mid winger but also attacking midfielder and midfielder, he also has three goals and an assist on his scoresheet. Relegation could be a stepping stone for him: a big Premier (or Serie A) could give new life to an unexpressed career.