As we reported this Monday, FC Barcelona is interested in signing Azzedine Ounahi, one of the great revelations of this World Cup who has completed a spectacular championship with Morocco. Her participation places him as one of the great candidates to win the label of revelation player, which is usually accompanied by a multitude of offers in the subsequent transfer market.
FC Barcelona saw a very interesting market opportunity in him, as the military player in the bottom of the French league, Angers, and it is possible that getting him out of that club does not mean a significant outlay. The player meets the requirements demanded by the Barcelona team to incorporate footballers given his difficult financial situation. It would be a moderately “cheap” transfer, which would not require being a starter within Barça, but which has the necessary quality to contribute enough to the team to be a regular player in the rotation, as we remember that the protagonists of the center of the culé field are Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri and Sergio Busquets.
The operation looked pretty good, but L’Equipe He has arrived with information that has thrown all of Barça’s intentions out of line. Apparently his spectacular World Cup has aroused the interest of other clubs. One of them is Leicester City, who would be willing to throw the house out of the window to get their services. The Foxes would be thinking of carrying out an offer of an amount of around 45 million euros. If this information is confirmed, the club chaired by Joan Laporta would immediately abandon the negotiation for a footballer who has only shined in the top elite four games.
#Leicester #City #snatch #signing #Ounahi #Barcelona
Leave a Reply