London (dpa)

Liverpool, the “defending champion”, received its third consecutive defeat in the English Premier League, and lost to its host Leicester City 1-3 today «Saturday», in the twenty-fourth stage of the competition, and Leicester City raised its score to 46 points, to clinch second place, While Liverpool stuck at 40 points in fourth place.

Liverpool opened the scoring with a goal scored by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the 67th minute, and the player raised his tally to 17 goals in the league’s top scorer list.

Then Leicester City turned the game in its favor, and settled it with three goals, scored by James Madison, Jimmy Vardy and Harvey Barnes in the 80th, 81st and 85th minutes.

The defeat came in today’s match, to double the ordeal of Liverpool, who lost their last two matches in the league against Brighton 1-0 and Manchester City 1-4.

Leicester City took revenge for its defeat by Liverpool, 0-3, last November in the ninth stage of the league.