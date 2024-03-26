Da it is again, this rare moment. You look at a product, pick it up, try it out and it affects you because it is real and authentic. In the world of electronics, these are exceptions because it is so fast-moving. Manufacturers are investing more and more in software and not in hardware. This trend has particularly affected the cameras. In the past, people passed on their high-quality mechanical SLR to their children. Today, a 15-year-old Nikon body from the digital world that cost 2,500 euros at the time is worth less than a tenth.

These were our first thoughts when we picked up the Leica Q3 compact camera. On the one hand, their high-quality appearance immediately creates a wow effect. On the other hand, at a price of 6,000 euros, you start to wonder whether this investment is sustainable. Let's look back 15 years again: The compact camera Leica A digital Leica does not lose value quite as quickly as another brand camera.