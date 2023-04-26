Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Lehtisaari murder | The woman of the married couple suspected of murder was released

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lehtisaari murder | The woman of the married couple suspected of murder was released

City|Lehtisaari murder

Last week, a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested as suspects.

Second The previous suspect in the murder of Helsinki’s Lehtisaari has been acquitted.

The police no longer presents the previously imprisoned, 34-year-old woman for further imprisonment.

On April 20, the district court imprisoned a woman and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder. At that time, the man was imprisoned for the most probable reasons, now the woman has been released on the grounds of suspicion.

On Sunday, April 16, the police received information about the homicide that happened earlier in the same week. The person who died in Lehtisaari was a 27-year-old man.

The police continue to investigate the crime. You have until June 15 to file charges.

Correction 26.4. at 4:34 p.m.: Changed the photo taken in Myllypuro, which was mistakenly earlier in the story, to a photo taken in Lehtisaari.

